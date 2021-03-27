“God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around you and whispered, 'Come to Me.'" — author unknown.
Theresa N. Brown died peacefully on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Meadowbrook Health Center's Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and husband.
She was born on April 12, 1932, in Kankakee, to Evelyn and Harvey Nourie. When she was only 6 months old, her family moved to Champaign. Theresa attended Holy Cross Grade School and graduated from Champaign High School in 1950. She went on to the University of Detroit, returning to Champaign after one year to take care of her ailing mother. She married the love of her life, Philip Brown, on May 8, 1954. They raised five children, Jeanne Brown (Michael), John Brown (Milly), Evelyn Roughton (Harold), Rosetta Dalton (Bob deceased) and Stanley Brown (Donna).
She had 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Throughout her life, Theresa had a strong work ethic. She loved every one of her jobs and spoke fondly of each one of them. Prior to marriage, she worked as a cashier and bookkeeper at Walgreens. After taking time off to have a family, she returned to work, starting out at Midwest Television and later moving to the University of Illinois as a secretary to the food service director. Eventually, she became the planner for food service events at the Illini Union. She retired in 1997.
Theresa had a long history of being actively involved in her community. She participated in both PEO and Beta Sigma Phi sororities. She was dedicated to Holy Cross Catholic Church, serving with the Altar Society and as president of Catholic Daughters for many years. She also delivered Meals on Wheels and was a proud member of the 100-gallon blood donor group at her local blood bank.
Theresa always enjoyed getting together with friends for bridge, the Red Hat Society and the symphony. She enjoyed walking all over town, often stopping to read a book at one of her favorite coffee shops along the way. She loved to travel regularly and took numerous trips with her children to Europe, Mexico, Canada and throughout the United States.
Theresa led a full life. When asked what part of her life she would like to relive, she said she would love to relive her children’s toddler years. She was a generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt (to her special niece, Laura). Her family was the most important thing to her, and she would never hesitate to reach out and help them. Theresa was the center of our family’s lives. She will be deeply missed.
The family is arranging a private Mass and burial at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Condolences may be offered online at owensfuneralhomes.com. The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to Dr. McNeal, the nurses, CNAs and staff of Meadowbrook Health Center, Clark-Lindsey Village. Their compassion, patience and kindness were exemplary and a comfort to the family.
