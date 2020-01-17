MAHOMET — Therese A. Gray, 89, of Mahomet and formerly of Champaign passed away Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020) at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 12, 1930, in Chicago to Josephine and Wilfred Hoenselaar. They preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her husband, Robert E. Gray; children, Pamela Gray, Christine Hypke and Scott Gray; and brothers, William and Patrick Hoenselaar.
She is survived by children, Robert (Diana) Gray and Karen (George) Richey; grandchildren, Jessica Moore, Caroline Brownson, Matthew Hypke and Kendra Villarreal; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Addison and Ashton Moore and Mackenna and William Brownson.
A funeral Mass will be held in Therese’s honor on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at 501 W. State St., Mahomet. A visitation will be prior to Mass from 10 until 11 that morning, also at the church. She will be entombed at Mount Hope Mausoleum in Champaign next to her late husband.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Marian Catholic High School Endowment Fund at 700 Ashland Ave., Chicago Heights, IL 60411.
