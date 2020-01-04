MONTICELLO — Therese M. Schneider, 92, of Monticello passed away at 10:43 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Therese was born Dec. 28, 1927, the daughter of Jacob and Margaret (Daugherty) Malkus. She married Anthony Eugene "Gene" Schneider on Nov. 16, 1946, in Bement. He passed away Feb. 11, 1995.
Therese is survived by her sons, John J. Schneider of Durham, N.C., and Mark A. Schneider (Lisa) of New Meadows, Idaho; daughter, Carol Stiverson of Monticello; seven grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and three great-grandsons.
Her husband; parents; son, Stephen E. Schneider; two brothers; and five sisters preceded her in death.
Therese was a housewife, a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, and loved going to garage sales.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with a rosary service at 4:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with Msgr. Michael Bliss officiating. Interment will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home Halcyon Unit or St. Philomena Catholic Church. Condolences may be left for the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.