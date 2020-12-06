SAVOY — Theron Jennings, age 100, went into the presence of his Lord on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. He moved to Savoy in August 2013 from Richmond, Ind., to be near his daughter, Debbie Whattoff (and Bob).
He was born in 1920 in Hillsville, Va.. He was preceded in death by his six siblings, who all remained in Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his son, Larry Jennings, who died in 1972.
Theron moved to Richmond, Ind., at age 14, where he met and married Grace Toney. They enjoyed life together for 60 years before Grace went to be with her Lord in 2004 at the age of 86.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding by the suggestions set forth. Theron's wishes were to be cremated, and we will celebrate his life privately as a family.
Theron served in the U.S. Army for four years, where he served in the motor pool and also guarded prisoners during World War II. When he got out of the service, he was an auto mechanic for a few years. Then, he built a motel in Richmond just before Interstate 70 was built a few blocks away.
He built, owned and operated the Villa Motel for 40 years until he retired in 1985. He was a master mechanic, builder and repairman, and he loved to help his family, friends and church with his God-given skills.
He dedicated countless volunteer hours before and during his retirement all the way up to his death. He helped build a church at age 50. Later, he helped build and maintain a home and school for at-risk teenagers in Richmond. He and Grace also had a Sunday-school bus ministry to children for their church in New Paris, Ohio.
During the last five years, he made about 1,000 hand-sewn quilts to be shipped overseas and given to needy children through Operation Christmas Child.
He and Grace traveled to Brazil twice to be with family when their granddaughters were born while Debbie and Bob were missionaries. His grandchildren are Natalie Adair (Noah), Hannah Balow (Dave) and Joe Whattoff. His great-grandchildren are Keeley, Anderson and Isaac Adair, along with Cora and Zoe Balow. They all live in Wheaton, and he was happy to see them on their visits to Savoy.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home in Bement have the honor to serve the family of Theron Jennings.