CHAMPAIGN — Theron "Jerry" Barham, 84, of Champaign died Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at home.
Jerry was born on June 4, 1935, in Champaign, a son of Artie and Lily Carol (McCurry) Barham. He married Patricia Bradley in Homer on June 29, 1957, and together they had two children.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pat; a son, Theron (Patty) Barham of Mason, Ohio; a daughter, Ann Barham of Champaign; three granddaughters, Allyson, Abbigail and Addison Barham; along with two honorary grandkids, Quinn and Maura Hambly; and his brother, Bennie Barham of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dolly Meyers and "Boots" Watts; and one brother, Kenneth Barham.
Jerry honorably served in the Marine Corps. Upon discharge, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier in Champaign for over 30 years. While working more than full time, he also built and grew a successful rental property business. He looked after those he loved — family, friends, neighbors and animals — with persistent devotion and generosity.
Owens Funeral Home will conduct a private graveside service for Jerry on Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
