GEORGETOWN — Thomas A. Oaks, 72, of Georgetown passed away at 12:21 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born in Quincy, a son of Thomas S. and Anemone (Poage) Oaks. He was married to Donna Davis on Aug. 22, 2003. She will miss him dearly.
He is also survived by his brother, Jesse Oaks of Columbia, Mo.; his sisters, Coumellia Cooper of Missoula, Mont,, and Wanda Hensley of San Diego, Calif.; his stepsons, Ronald Edwin (Sherry) Coose, John Richardson, Jason (Melanie) McCool, James Thomas (Keisha Myers) McCool and Joshua “Frog” (Kristen) McCool; his stepdaughters, Jewel (Bob) Bucceri, Donna Richardson and Pamela Campfield; several grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Thomas A. Oaks Jr.; his infant brother, Timothy Oaks; his sister, Ruth Lehenbauer; and his first wife, Cora Belle Oaks, whom he dearly loved, as well as her family.
Thomas was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in Mantz, Germany, for three years. In Korea, he worked on recon in the DMZ for two years. He loved military history and reading.
Tom loved his country and was fiercely proud of the USA. He always said, “These colors don’t run.” He fancied himself a good cook. His turkeys were always just perfect, cooked in a roaster that was over 100 years old. He had a soft spot for fur babies of all kinds. He always wished for a skunk.
Tom grew up in Ilasco, Mo., a town owned by Portland Cement. He loved the country life and the Mississippi River. He and Cora spent many happy hours fishing and he always laughed when he told about her hooking a Gar.
Tom worked many jobs before his health restricted his activities. His favorite one was loading barges at the grain terminal. It allowed him to be on the river, and he loved that the best.
He was a television fanatic. If he had his way, it would be on 24/7. He liked the mysteries and always had the culprit figured out before the end. He enjoyed the Western channel, "Matlock" and "Forensic Files." He was curious about the motive and we discussed long into the night why the criminal “did it.”
He was contrary at times and could be the most stubborn person alive, until he met Donna. He wrote stories when he wasn’t reading or watching TV. His stories were always Westerns, but the good guy didn’t always win.
Tom had a large personality and an even larger heart. His death will leave a huge hole in our world, but at least he’s riding with the angels now. No pain, no sickness, but everlasting joy.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at O’Donnel Funeral Home, Hannibal, Mo. He will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Cemetery, Perry, Mo. There will be a dinner following. In lieu of flowers, Tom would’ve loved for donations to be given to the Wounded Warriors Program, your local library or your choice of humane society.
