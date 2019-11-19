DANVILLE — Thomas Francis Anglum, 93, of Danville passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at OSF Sacred Heart Hospital in Danville. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams Street in Danville. Prayer service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 East Main Street, Danville. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Tom was born Feb. 16, 1926, in Danville to James and Wilma (Pope) Anglum. He worked as a Pressman for all his life, starting at Eureka Printing Company, and later retiring from Faulstich Printing Company. He was an avid baseball fan, enjoyed watching Schlarman High School baseball and rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and also the Fighting Illini. He was an expert handyman and mentor. He loved gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tom married Delores Mae Freese on June 25, 1949. She preceded him in death in 2005. Survivors include his children: Michael Anglum, Deborah Hart, Patrick (Sherry) Anglum of Ventura, Calif., Susan Anglum, Joseph Anglum, Timothy Anglum of Minneapolis, Minn.; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; brother Werner “Slim” Anglum; sister Rose Marie Anglum. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse Delores, sister Mary and brother James.
Donations may be made in Thomas' name to Schlarman High School.