Listen to this article

SAVOY — Thomas B. Littlewood, 92, of Savoy, formerly of Urbana, died at 6:34 a.m. Sunday (June 6, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.

Trending Videos