ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Thomas Russell Baxley was born March 17, 1945, in Urbana, to Russell I. Baxley and Ellen Jane (Hixson) Baxley. Sadly he passed quietly in his sleep to the Lord on Dec. 6, 2020.
He grew up in Urbana and graduated from UHS in 1964. He married Diane Dunn and soon joined the Navy. Upon his discharge he returned to Urbana and had two children, Julie Kristine (deceased) and John Thomas. John currently lives in the St. Louis area.
Thom worked at the U of I as a night custodial worker. At the same time he got his bachelor's degree in Educational Psychology from the U of I. He worked in the C-U area but went on to EIU to get his master's degree in the same field.
He moved to the Chicago area in 1988 where he worked at several hospitals as a psychological counselor. In 2013 he suffered a spinal stroke and was confined to a wheelchair.
In 2014 he moved to the St. Louis area to be closer to his children and to receive better treatment from the VA for his back. They were trying to get him able to walk again.
He is survived by his partner, Corky McGraw; his son, John; and brother, Dick (Celene) Baxley of Pesotum.
Thom enjoyed people, music and geneology, among other things. He will be interred at the Jefferson Barracks cemetary in St. Louis in early 2021.