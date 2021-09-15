MAHOMET — Thomas A. "Mutt" Bernett, 67, died at home Monday (Sept. 13, 2021).
He was born on June 16, 1954, at Larson Air Force Base, Wash., to Jack and Patricia (Jacobs) Bernett. Tom graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High School in 1972, where he was an outstanding baseball and basketball player. Tom played softball locally for 25 years with both Lu & Denny’s and English Brothers teams. Tom and his English Brothers teammates will be inducted into the ASA Illinois Softball Hall of Fame later this year. He worked at Clifford-Jacobs Forging Co. and then later worked at the UI for 18 years.
Tom never met a stranger and would talk to anyone, making him a very knowledgeable person.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia; sister, Paula (Andy) Goethe; two nieces, Lindsey (Robert) Laroe and Cassandra (Kyle) Hart; nephew, Cameron Goethe; three great-nephews, Tyler Laroe, Bryson Laroe and Kye Hart; and beloved cat, Scrappy.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2013 and brother, Jeff, in 2020.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet. The Rev. Lutz Braunig will officiate.
Please make a donation in Tom's name to Mahomet-Seymour Youth Football, P.O. Box 355, Mahomet, IL 61853. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.