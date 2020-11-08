LEXINGTON, Ky. — Thomas Wayne Billhymer passed away from a sudden cardiac event at home Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) at the age of 65.
Tom was born on Aug. 2, 1955, in Champaign, to the late Wayne and Peggy Billhymer. Tom grew up in Champaign and then moved to Lexington, Ky., to attend the University of Kentucky. Tom graduated from the UK in 1978 with a degree in special education. Tom lived in Lexington and was employed by Fayette County Public Schools for 39 years. Tom was a teacher and coached many different sports. He was the first wrestling coach at Dunbar High School. Tom cared deeply for his students and athletes and always enjoyed when former athletes would stop and talk to him. After retirement, Tom enjoyed watching sports, dining out with his family and was an avid chef. Tom was a fantastic cook and was especially good at burgers and steak. Tom was a kind and generous person who will be deeply missed.
Tom is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elizabeth Carlette Coomer Billhymer, and beloved daughter, Anna Billhymer. He is also survived by his brothers, Steve (Paula) Billhymer and Mike (Hyon Joo Kim) Billhymer, both of Champaign; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was predeceased by his parents and sister, Sherry Cadena.
A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with burial of cremains to follow in Calvary Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Road, is in care of arrangements.
Tom made frequent donations to God’s Pantry Food Bank. To honor his legacy, the family requests that contributions be directed toward God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY 40511.