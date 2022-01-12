SAVOY — Dr. Thomas C. Buschbach passed away Monday (Jan. 10, 2022).
He is survived by his son, Thomas R. Buschbach (Jeanne) of Manassas, Va., and his two daughters, Susan (Ron) Kauffmann of Loudon, Tenn., and Deborah Baker (Gary) of Morton. Also surviving are six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Tom was born May 12, 1923, a son of Vivian (Smiley) and Thomas D. Buschbach. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois and received his Ph.D. in 1959. He worked as a geologist for the Illinois State Geological Survey on the UI campus and as a research professor of geology at St. Louis University. His numerous publications covered deep oil possibilities, underground storage of gas, rock tunnel sites in the Chicago area and meteorite impact sites. He also served as the coordinator of the New Madrid earthquake hazards regional study sponsored by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
A veteran of the Navy, he served as a naval aviator in World War II. He met Mildred (Sue) Fletcher while in the Navy. She was his link trainer, and they were married in 1947. She preceded him in death in 2009.
Tom was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Champaign and served as a deacon, elder and adult Bible study leader.
He enjoyed fly fishing and his annual birthday getaways with family.
