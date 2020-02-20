URBANA — With heavy hearts, the Mack family regrets to announce the passing of our son, Thomas Christian Mack, born in Portland, Maine, on Oct. 3, 1983. He passed away unexpectedly of natural causes due to a sudden illness on Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at home in Urbana.
He attended Baxter Elementary, Lyman Moore Middle School, Cheverus High School and Portland High School, before graduating from Cypress Creek High School in Orlando, Fla. He received an associate of arts degree from Eastern Florida State College.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves with the 345th Combat Support Hospital Unit in Jacksonville, Fla., then volunteered and served alongside his brothers and sisters in Afghanistan as an Army medic during Defending Freedom.
Following his heroic military career and after an honorable discharge, he worked as a licensed practical nurse at several health care facilities, choosing to care for those in need applying those unique skills — self-sacrificing, caring, empathetic, kindness, devotion and passion — to those who couldn’t care for themselves. Outside of his work, many people remember him as a free-spirited, fun-loving, guitar-playing, story-telling, generous, karaoke-singing, line-dancing, video-gaming animal lover with a love for the beach.
Thomas leaves behind a large loving family: his grandmother, Shirley Barry; his parents, Colin and Marjorie Mack (Barry); sister Megan Merrow and her husband Adam with two nephews, Mack and Jonas Merrow; sister Melissa Reynolds and her husband Joshua with two nephews, Lukas and Quinlan, and niece Emma Reynolds; also the entire Mack family, including Michael and Sara Mack, Kevin and Mimosa Mack, Blaine and Mark McCabe and Lance and Lori Mack; the entire Barry clan, Kathy Barry, William Barry, Martin and Cindy Barry and Michael Barry; all of his cousins, Merissa, Chrissy, Joey Barry and Ollie, Chloe and Allie Mack, Kevin, Jimmy and Randy Mack, Mark and Brianna McCabe, and Devin, Chase, Colin, Jaden and Riley Mack; the Davises, John, Nancy and Chris; all of their spouses and children; and everyone he cared deeply for. So many, we apologize for any we forget to name.
A shoutout to all of his friends in Florida, Illinois and Maine, his military brothers and sisters, past and present co-workers, and all who were graced by his love and friendship. His family was strewn with veteran heroes from all U.S. conflicts.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet, with a one-hour visitation prior to services (10-11 a.m.). There will also be a service in Portland, Maine (his home state). A private burial will be held at a later date.
Tom would have liked you to donate something to your local animal shelter or a veteran association.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.