DeLAND — Thomas C. Trigg, 75, of Monticello passed away at 4:06 p.m. Friday (March 4, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11, at First Baptist Church, Monticello, with Pastor Mitch Estep and Pastor John Roberson officiating. Burial will follow in DeLand Cemetery, DeLand, with military honors. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Handicap Van Fund at First Baptist Church, Monticello.
Tom was born Sept. 29, 1946, in Bloomington, the son of James C. and Elsie Mae (Crosby) Trigg. He married Janet Rolofson on June 22, 1968, in Clinton.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Trigg of Monticello; daughter, Mindy (Jeff) Duez of Peoria; and two grandchildren, Grace Duez of Peoria and Tommy Duez of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty.
Tom was a member of First Baptist Church of Monticello and was coordinator of ministry from the church at the Piatt County Nursing Home. Tom was a Vietnam veteran. He worked for the State of Illinois in the Department of Child and Family Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs and was a teacher and coach for the Monticello school district. Tom was also a volunteer at the Decatur VA clinic. He was a fan of the Illini, Boston Celtics, Indianapolis Colts and L.A. Dodgers. Tom enjoyed golfing, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
