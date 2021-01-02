CHAMPAIGN — Thomas Charles Casale Sr., 98, died at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 30, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. There will be no public visitation. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Casale was born on Dec. 28, 1922, at Pottsville, Pa., a son of Charles and Lucy Leibel Casale. He married LoAnna McFall on April 21, 1951, in the chapel at Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City, Fla.
Survivors include several great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Mr. Casale was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Thomas Charles Casale Jr.; and three sisters.
Mr. Casale graduated from Pottsville High School, Pottsville, Pa., in 1940. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, retiring from the service in 1960 after 20-plus years of service. During WWII, he saw service in North Africa and Fairbanks, Alaska. After the war, he served in Guam, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the United States.
In 1960, he was hired by the University of Illinois’ engineering college as an electronics technician and retired from there in 1985 as research engineering assistant. He then worked for Parkland College for two years full time in the Micro Electronics Lab and later worked part time.
He was a charter member of St. Matthew Catholic Parish. He served as head usher and other ministries for the parish. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Nagoya Komaki Air Force Reunion Association and the UI Quarterback Club.
He had many hobbies, including gardening, photography, reading, swimming and exercising routinely on the UI campus.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.