URBANA — Thomas Robert Cheverud (aka Thor and Old Tom) died peacefully at his home in Urbana in late April 2022.
Tom was born in Chicago on July 14, 1950, and grew up in Riverdale until moving to Champaign-Urbana to attend the University of Illinois in 1968. In the 1970s, Tom co-founded the non-profit Record Service that supported coops for food and clothing and served as a Democratic 5th ward alderman in Urbana from 1977 to 1981.
Tom worked a variety of jobs in construction and manufacturing over the years and served as a union steward before retiring from Plastipak several years ago. Tom had a lifelong love of knowledge, nature and sports. As a voracious reader, Tom was a virtual walking encyclopedia on a myriad of subjects and was always interested to discuss and debate ideas. With his passion for bird watching and gardening, he beautified every home he lived in and enjoyed doing the same for others. Always learning, Tom trained himself on the guitar and took up poker in his later years. He most recently began the pursuit of designing micro aquascapes. As for sports, Tom was an avid follower of the Chicago White Sox and Bulls, spent many years coaching youth baseball and basketball in Urbana and was a member of the legendary High ‘N Mighty softball team.
Tom took great pride in his Norwegian heritage and considered his trip to Norway with his brother to visit family and ancestral sites as the trip of a lifetime.
Tom showed great kindness, encouragement and interest in those he held dear in his life and he will be tremendously missed by all who knew him.
Tom is survived by his son, Robert Thomas Cheverud of Champaign-Urbana; by his three younger siblings Joanie (Cheverud) Stern, Kathi Cheverud and Jim Cheverud; and by his nephews, Eirik and Bryan Cheverud, and nieces, Emma Stern and Mary Grace Cheverud. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lloyd and Mary Ellen (Fox) Cheverud.
Tom’s full and well-lived life will be celebrated with family and friends on May 22, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Esquire Lounge, 106 N. Walnut St., Champaign.