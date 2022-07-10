VILLA GROVE — Thomas Allen Dyke, 63, of Grand Marsh, Wis., formerly of Villa Grove, passed away at 12:08 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, Wis.
In lieu of a traditional service, an informal memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 14, at VFW Post 2876, 9 S. Main St., #11, Villa Grove.
Tom was born Aug. 22, 1958, in Tuscola, the son of Shirley E. Dawkins of Villa Grove and David E. Dyke of Camargo, both of whom survive.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Penny Dyke; their three children, Thomas “TR” Dyke (Helen) of Alexandria, Va., Angel Dyke of Baraboo, Wis., and Nicole (Rashad) Anderson of Reedsburg Wis.; his daughter, Heather Howard; 15 grandchildren, Kontessa, Cayden, Chyenne, Katie, Jayden, Johnny, DJ, Randy, Malacki, Makensy, Malcom, Landon, Trayshawn, Makiah and Maiyanna; one great-grandchild, Dominick; four siblings, David “Rusty” Dyke of Tuscola, Diana Wyant and Darla Hawkins, both of Villa Grove, and Dena Stockman of Champaign; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Georgeson; mother-in-law, Patricia Georgeson; stepfather, John Dawkins; a brother, Steve Dyke; a stepbrother, Tony Dawkins; four brothers-in-law, “Bub” Dyke, Travis Adams, Robert Georgeson and Randy Georgeson; and a niece, Breeanne King.
Tom attended school in Villa Grove. He moved to Wisconsin soon after high school and started his family. He worked at Flambeau for the last 16 years until he retired last year.
Tom was easygoing, had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He enjoyed grilling out and spending time outside with family and friends. He was a Green Bay Packers fan, and his grandkids were his pride and joy.
Memorials may be made directly to the family via Penny Dyke, 3051 10th Court, Grand Marsh, WI 53936.