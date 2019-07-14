INDIANAPOLIS — Thomas Eugene Buford departed this life into the loving arms of God for eternity on July 3, 2019. He was born Feb. 19, 1973, in Danville, Ill., the youngest child and only son of Thomas Morris Buford and Barbara Lee Overstreet Buford.
Thomas attended Holy Family Catholic Church Elementary, Middle School and Danville High School in Danville, Ill. He loved basketball which he excelled in during high school, inspired by his favorite player Michael Jordan.
After high school, Thomas moved to Indianapolis, Ind., where he resided for the rest of his life and obtained an associate’s degree in business administration from Marian University. He enjoyed drawing and painting and became a prolific freelance artist, whose unique graffiti-style caught the attention of a high profile Hollywood production. He was also an excellent cook and a creative assistant chef.
Thomas was an independent, outgoing, witty, plain-spoken, fun loving person who is fondly remembered by endearing nicknames; “Forty,” by friends in his community, “Uncle T,” “Uncle No-No” by his nieces and nephews when he disciplined them in a firm, yet gentle way when they were very young.
He was known for meaningful philosophical views of life and the world. His laughter, unfiltered humor and passion for life was contagious. He was an influencer, loved by many in his community, hard worker, always lending a helping hand and encouraging others to enjoy life.
Thomas was a devoted father to Ariel Rachel Lee Buford, and Jaevon Eugene Buford who reside with their mother, Jamie Tonda Howard. He adored his grandson, Phoenix Russell James Buford.
He is also survived by sisters, Ms. Lisa K. Buford-Obirieze, Mrs. Michelle (Jerry II) Overstreet Buford Patton; nephews and nieces, Ty Garrett Buford, Emenari Obirieze, Lacey Valerie Buford-Lillard, Bianca Lee Buford Patton, Jerry Dean Patton III and Angel Gailise Patton; aunts, LaWanda May Overstreet Baker, Valeria Buford; cousins, Val (Pierre) Major Luttrell, Jason D. Baker, LaTishia Baker, Sara Luttrell, and several members of his extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Hollis and Sara Buford, Leo and Valerie Overstreet; sister, Gail R. Buford; cousin, Frederick L. Baker; cousin, John P. Buford who Thomas considered like a father; and uncle, Donald Eugene Buford, along with other cherished family members and friends.
Thomas will be memorialized and buried at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Danville, IL 61832, Friday, July 19, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Condolences arrangements will be available at memorial.