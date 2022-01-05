CHAMPAIGN — Thomas E. Johansen (Dec. 31, 1955 to Dec. 31, 2021).
He was God’s poet and our precious husband, father and grandfather; ’74 graduate at Centennial High; 82nd Airborne paratrooper/sniper, U.S. Army; worked at Thompson Lumber; retired from the USPS. A lifelong model builder and collector.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne; brothers: Johan (Deb) and John (Renee); his nephews: Johnny (Kimmie) and Levi (Tracy); his children by marriage and love: Sara, Brendan and Sammy (Stephanie), and his precious granddaughters, Aurora and Gracie.
Mr. Johansen was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Nellie; and sister, Monica, whom he dreamed of meeting one day in heaven.
Services will be on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 11:15 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 3311 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be offered online at heathandvaughn.com.