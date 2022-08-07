SAVOY — Thomas E. Smith, 79, of Savoy went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
He was born to William and Geneva Smith on Jan. 29, 1943, in Hazlehurst, Miss.
Thomas graduated from Gibson City High School in Gibson and went on to serve in the U.S. armed forces in Fort Hood, Texas, until 1964. In 1987, he joined Pamela Whiteside in holy matrimony. After 35 years of service working for General Motors and serving as a proud member of the UAW, Thomas retired in 1993. Post-retirement, he continued many years of service. First as a red coat usher at the University of Illinois Assembly Hall for special events and later as a bus driver for First Student Inc. in Urbana.
Thomas LIVED life to the fullest, had a great sense of humor, loved music, had an infectious laugh and a smile that lit up a room! In his younger years, he was known for loving his decked out vans, riding his motorcycle, never missing a sporting event and being a faithful fan of the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning.
Thomas was preceded in death by both parents, his wife and his siblings William Thomas, Joseph Smith, Paul Smith, Otha Smith, John Smith and Wilbur Collins.
He is survived by siblings Mable Graham, Helen McGee, Richard Smith and Minnie Butler.
Thomas leaves behind his loving children and blended family to cherish his memory, Carol Smith-Hassell (Charles), Angela L. Smith, Jeremiah Whiteside, Angela Whiteside, ConSanya Davis and Amari Johnson. He will be forever affectionately known as Unc, Papa and Grandpa to a host of loving nieces, nephews and grandchildren whom he loved unconditionally and will continue to keep his memory alive.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a tribute gift in memory of Thomas E. Smith to the Parkinson’s Foundation by mail to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, (donate / tribute gift), Miami, FL 33131; or online at parkinson.org/. Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.