OAKWOOD — Thomas Earl Crippin Sr., 90, of Oakwood left this life on Friday (Jan. 28, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St., Danville, with services following at 1 p.m. Pastor Raymie Gordon will officiate. Following services, Tom will be laid to rest in Allhands Cemetery next to his wife, Marilyn, with military honors by American Legion post 210.
Tom was born on Nov. 19, 1931, in Danville, to William and Edna (Henderson) Crippin. He attended Garfield, Lincoln and Collett grade schools, as well as DHS. Tom enlisted in the U.S. Army at only 17 years old and served during the Korean War until an injury sent him home in 1952. Upon returning home, Tom worked odd jobs in the Danville area before getting on at Chanute Air Force Base for 28 years in the warehouse and mail delivery. When he wasn’t working, he could often be found outdoors, hunting, fishing, taking short day trips and attending flea markets. He was a longtime member of the local Korean War Vets.
On May 1, 1952, Tom married Marilyn Joan Thomas, and the two shared 61 years together before her passing in 2013.
Tom leaves behind his children, Terry Crippin (Sandy), Vickie Quick, Thomas Crippin Jr. (Becky), Ricky Crippin and Judy Moreman; 31 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son, Randy Crippin; grandson, Josh Crippin; infant grandson, Thomas McQueen; and siblings, Dorothy Adams, Milton Crippin, Raymond Crippin, William Crippin, James Crippin, Clarence Crippin and Lula Powell.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in Tom's memory to the Vermilion County War Museum.