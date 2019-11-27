CHAMPAIGN — Thomas F. Johnson of Champaign peacefully passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, at 88 years of age at the Veterans Administration’s palliative care unit in Danville.
Tom was born on May 29, 1931, to Maurice Carl and Jeanne Norr Johnson in Westfield, N.J.
Surviving is his beloved wife, Connie J. Johnson, and sons Glenn Johnson of Tolono and Kenneth Johnson (Susan) of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers M. Carl III and Joseph, and his sister Anne Miller.
Tom was a Korean War era Navy veteran, and a graduate of the University of Illinois.
He started a successful awards business in 1977, which he passed down to his sons in 2000.
Tom was a lifelong U of I sports fan; he and Connie had season tickets to all home basketball and football games for many years. He was also an avid golfer and a fan of the Chicago White Sox.
He was also a runner who competed in two marathons, and was a head high jump official for the U of I.
A memorial service will be held at the Urbana Country Club on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m.
Memorial donations in Tom’s name can be made to the organization of your choice.
Condolences to the family may be offered online at HeathandVaughn.com.