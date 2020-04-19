CHAMPAIGN — Thomas Gee of Champaign died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home.
After over 25 years working in marketing positions for Cadbury Schweppes, Kraft Foods and various other brand-name corporations, Thomas had recently joined the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as marketing research director.
Thomas was the youngest of five children of Park Gee and Kwai Chung Gee. He earned a B.A. in psychology and an MBA in marketing and economics at the University of Rochester, New York.
Survivors include his sister, B.C. Gee, and husband Larry Zalinsky; brother, Franklin, and wife Charisse; sister, Virginia Ng, and husband John; sister, Lillian Hirschfeld; and nephews, Jonas, Maxwell, Matthew and Michael.
