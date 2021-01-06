URBANA — Thomas Henry Brown was born on March 1, 1941, in Edwards, Miss., to the late Flenory Donaldson Brown Sr. and Mary Brown.
In 1949, his parents relocated to Champaign. Thomas enjoyed learning and excelled greatly. In his formal years, he attended Lawhead Elementary School, Willard Elementary School and graduated from Champaign Central High School. Thomas later attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus, receiving his bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s degree in urban planning.
Thomas served in the Naval ROTC and in the U.S. Army. He also served as an adviser for the Champaign Park District. Thomas was employed by the University of Illinois Office of Admissions and Records and Frances Nelson Health Center, where he served as the executive director.
Thomas delighted in being a die-hard Illini sports fan, basketball being his favorite game.
Thomas departed this life on Sept. 16, 2020, at home in Urbana.
He leaves to cherish his memory an extended family, his first cousin/raised as brothers, Robert Henderson of San Francisco; several nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Elsie R. Easley of Sacramento, Calif.; and his longtime friend and neighbor of more than 70 years, Melvin L. Mitchell of Urbana.
Thomas will be laid to rest with his parents in Spring Hill Cemetery, Florence. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.