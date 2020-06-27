CHAMPAIGN — Thomas Russell Holm, 71, of Champaign passed away Thursday (June 25, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with his family by his side.
Tom was born June 18, 1949, in Portland, Ore., to Russell and Helen (Jensen) Holm.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy, of Champaign; daughters Emily (Dan) Tobin of Seattle, Katie Holm of Denver and Erin (Jonathan) Collar of Nashville, Tenn.; granddaughter Aurelia Tobin of Seattle; sister Roxanne Holm of Milwaukie, Ore.; brothers- and sisters-in-law John (Anita) Peterson of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Sue Peterson (Jae Cho) of Neenah, Wis., Jim (Bergen) Peterson of Vermillion, S.D., and Andrew (Cori) Peterson of Jacksonville, Fla.; cousins John (Patty) Jensen of Oregon City, Ore., Jim Jensen of Santa Fe, N.M., Jeff Jensen of Bend, Ore., and Jerry Jensen of Eugene, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.
Tom graduated from Parkrose High School and Portland State University in Portland. He received his Ph.D. in environmental engineering sciences from Caltech in Pasadena, Calif. Tom moved to Madison, Wis., in 1977 for a post-doctoral position in the water chemistry department at the University of Wisconsin, where he met his future wife, Nancy. They were married on Aug. 11, 1979, in Green Bay, Wis. Shortly after, they moved to Minneapolis, where Tom accepted a positon with the Environmental Engineering Department at the University of Minnesota.
They spent five years there before moving to Champaign when Tom took a job at the Illinois State Water Survey. He conducted research on groundwater chemistry and water quality and enjoyed working with his many colleagues there and at the other state surveys and the University of Illinois. He retired from the water survey in 2014.
Tom loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, walking the beaches along the Oregon coast and exploring tide pools, snorkeling, canoeing, traveling with this family and playing tennis. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and especially loved spending time with his three daughters and granddaughter.
Tom was an avid reader, loved music and played the trombone throughout his life. He was a dedicated member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Champaign.
Tom will be dearly missed by his family and many friends and will be forever in our hearts.
A small private memorial service will be held Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. A larger celebration of Tom’s life and internment of his ashes will be held next June in Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, the American Cancer Society or an organization of the donor’s choice.
The obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at morganmemorialhome.com.