CLINTON — Thomas Jacob Curl, 94, of Tallahassee, Fla., formerly of Clinton, passed away at 3:23 p.m. Sunday (April 24, 2022) surrounded by family at his family home in Tallahassee.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, with military honors. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post 103, Clinton.
Tom was born Feb. 16, 1928, in Clinton, the son of Charles W. and Edna H. (Hoffman) Curl. He married Helen M. Delamere on March 14, 1958, in Hernando, Miss. She passed away July 13, 2018.
Survivors include his grandsons, Gary (Robyn) Armstrong of Pooler, Ga., and Greg (Bobbie Jean) Armstrong of Tallahassee; great-grandchildren, Dustin (Mavis) Armstrong and their children, Amiaya and Savannah, and Dallas Armstrong, Dillon Armstrong, Jacob Armstrong and Joshua (Holly) Armstrong and their son, Wyatt Thomas; and son-in-law, Jack (Bonnie) Armstrong of Tallahassee.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edna Curl; wife, Helen Marie Curl; and daughter, Rose Marie Armstrong.
Tom was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army and was a retired farmer. He was a 65-year member of the Clinton Elks Lodge, along with being a member of American Legion Post 103 and the American Corn Growers Association. Tom was a lifelong member of the American Agriculture Movement (AAM). He was a founding member of the Illinois AAM and served as president there for many years until his retirement from farming.
