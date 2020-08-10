ST. JOSEPH — Thomas Owen Jones, 67, of St. Joseph passed away Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, following his battle with cancer.
He was born March 5, 1953, to John and Juanita (Tate) Jones in Urbana.
He is survived by daughter Alison (Brian Myers) Jones; stepson Michael (Heather) Thompson and their children, Hanna and Lewis; sister Edra Scofield; brothers Lyle, Parry and Virgil (Tracey) Jones; nieces and nephews Hunter and River Jones, Justin and Grant Scofield, and great-niece Delaney Scofield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita and John Jones.
He was a concrete finisher with the Plasterers and Cement Masons 143. Thomas enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, and, most importantly, spending time with his family.
A private memorial service will be held today.
Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas’ name to Wayward Children's Fund, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 Douglas, St. Joseph, IL 61873.