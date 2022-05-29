Champaign — Thomas B. Jordan, 79, of Champaign passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Msgr. Stanley Deptula will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Prairie View Cemetery, Savoy. Freese Funeral Home, 407 N. Bourne St., Tolono, is handling arrangements.
Thomas was born Feb. 21, 1943, in Oakland, the son of Theodore F. and Lola (Turner) Jordan.
He is survived by two children, Thomas Brent (Leah) Jordan of Philadelphia and Kara (John) Leaman of Tolono; five grandchildren, Derek and Scotty Jordan, Jocelyn and Jordan Harmon, and John Isaac Leamanl and a brother, Robert Jordan of Oakland.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doris Jordan.
Thomas was an accomplished distance runner and loved riding his motorcycles. He was a member of the West Champaign Rotary Club.
He was a devoted father and grandfather.
Thomas worked in the civil engineering field for over 50 years in the Champaign area.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Condolances may be offered at Freesefh.com.