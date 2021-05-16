WHITE HEATH — Thomas J. Kessler, 90, of White Heath passed away Tuesday (May 11, 2021) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1930, in Strawn, to Clarence and Florence Hinton Kessler. He married Betty L. Stach on Dec. 22, 1957.
There will be a graveside funeral service at noon May 17 at Ingram Cemetery, White Heath. Military rites will be accorded by Mahomet American Legion Post 1015.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Betty of White Heath; daughter, Dianne Tellschow (Dave) of Mahomet; sons, Paul Kessler (Cindy Schairer-Kessler) of Maryville, Mo., and Kevin Kessler of Mahomet; and grandchildren, Kaitlyn Lessen (Jake) of Washington, Ill., Dustin Tellschow of Nashville, Tenn., Graham and Clayton Kessler of Mahomet and Billy and Joey Kessler of Maryville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Elinor Steidinger and Lois Myers.
Tom served his country in the Korean War from Jan. 7, 1952, to Oct. 31, 1953. He enjoyed an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in October 2014 with many of his fellow veterans.
Tom worked at the University of Illinois almost his entire working life and retired from there as an electronics technician.
Tom was an antique-car enthusiast and a member of the Antique Collector Car Club of C-U. He was a member of the Mahomet American Legion, proudly serving on the Color Guard unit. He enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing in his younger years.
