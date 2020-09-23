CHAMPAIGN — Thomas Anthony Kohrman went home to meet our Lord on Friday (Sept. 18, 2020) at 10:40 p.m.
Thomas was the son of Joseph and Lucille Kohrman of Fort Wayne, Ind.
Thomas leaves behind his wife, Rita; son, Timothy (Mary); and daughter, Bonny (Paul), both of Michigan; granddaughter, Sophia; grandsons, Kohl, Owen and Henry; one brother, Bill (Cheri) of Indiana; and many nieces and nephews, who all adored him.
Preceding Thomas in death were his parents, Joseph and Lucille, and siblings, Jo Ann, Theresa, Carolyn, Laurie, Joe and Leo.
Thomas served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-1957. He retired from Xerox Corporation on June 30, 1999.
Thomas met no strangers. He was a very outgoing individual with a smile that would melt your heart. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. Thomas was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Father Pica of St. Matthew Parrish will officiate. During the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear your masks and maintain proper distancing.
We would like to thank Carle Foundation Hospital and Accolade in Paxton for all of their support and care for our loved one. Contributions may be made to the Wounded Soldiers or donor of your choosing.
Morgan Memorial Home is assisting with arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).