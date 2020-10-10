CHAMPAIGN — Thomas A. Koss, 53, of Champaign, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at home.
Thomas was born Nov. 30, 1966, in Monticello, the son of Chris and Helen (Alexander) Koss Jr.
He is survived by his father, Chris Koss Jr. of Bement; brothers, David Koss of Bement, Tim Koss of Alabama and Daniel Koss of Alaska; and sisters, Teresa Godfrey of Barrington and Pamela Rozell of Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents.
Thomas was a cook at the Champaign Country Club and an avid book reader.
Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.