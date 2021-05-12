DECATUR — Thomas Leon Kopp, 71, of Decatur passed away at 1:55 p.m. Sunday (May 9, 2021) at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be made to First General Baptist Church's Guatemala Mission, 2825 S. Baltimore Ave., Decatur, IL 62521.
Tom was born on March 16, 1950, in Decatur, a son of Earl and Adra Lanter Kopp. He attended Warrensburg-Latham School, worked on a farm and retired from TJ Maxx in Champaign.
He is survived by his siblings, Dean Kopp and Barb Hammond of Bement, Jim (Bridget) Kopp of Farmington, Mo., Ron (Donna) Kopp of North Liberty, Iowa, and Dennis Kopp and Bev (Don) Brewner of Decatur. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and his good friend, Jeff Adamson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Rod Cornwell; sisters-in-law, Kay and Alice Kopp; brother-in-law, Dennis Hammond; and niece, Cindy Kopp.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Thomas Leon Kopp, “Our family is here to serve your family.” Please visit our website at hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.