URBANA — Thomas Leighton Procter was born on July 24, 1977, in Champaign, to Patricia T. Procter and the late David M. Procter.
Tom passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 13, 2021. No cause of death has been determined.
He is survived by his wife, Katrina, mother, two treasured aunts and two uncles, plus five wonderful adult cousins and numerous younger cousins, as well as many friends whose lives he touched deeply. Particularly close were Aunt Pamela, Uncle Scott and dear cousins Seth and Mike.
He was preceded in death by his much-loved father, cherished grandparents and beloved Great-Aunt Winifred Jordan.
Out of Champaign High School, Thomas attended and graduated from North Central University in Minneapolis, Minn., where his knowledge and sense of empathy and compassion deepened; there he made many lifelong friends.
Kindhearted, generous and perceptive, Tom found great rewards in his work caring for others — most recently as house manager for Family's Hope.
Tom enjoyed numerous card games. Plus, cribbage matches with family members were always a holiday highlight — especially when, with great delight, he beat — or even skunked — us!
He especially appreciated following the Fighting Illini as well as the Kentucky Wildcats. Successes were celebrated, losses mourned.
And how Tom loved his dogs! Gin, Abner and Riley particularly. They were endlessly affectionate and provided grand entertainment.
He admired all music and, in particular, enjoyed playing his djembe and his dad's guitar.
He very much appreciated travel to England and Europe. Plus, there were excellent, eye-opening student mission trips to Nicaragua, Mexico and Uganda. Family trips to New England, New Hampshire and Maine were always favorites — well, as travel in much of the rest of the U.S. Tom was always ready for another adventure. And he certainly particularly enjoyed wonderfully fun family times in both Illinois, New England and Colorado.
Memorial service plans are pending. If desired, in-memoriam contributions may be made to the Middletown Prairie Elementary School library, 1301 S. Bulldog Drive, Mahomet, IL 61853; or the Yankee Ridge Elementary School Library, 2102 S. Anderson St., Urbana, IL 61801.