Thomas L. 'Tommy' Dalton Feb 21, 2020

HOOPESTON — Thomas L. "Tommy" Dalton, 33, of Hoopeston died at 2:42 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 16, 2020). Cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held. Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, is in charge of arrangements.