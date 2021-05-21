URBANA — Thomas Esli Mathis, 86, of Urbana passed away at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday (May 18, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells, Paxton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Thomas was born May 30, 1934, in Urbana, the son of Harold and Beulah (Bunting) Mathis. He married Nancy Emly on Dec. 23, 1953, in Champaign.
He is survived by his wife; two sons, Thomas Mathis of Ogden and William Mathis of Urbana; daughter, Emily (Rodney) Bensken of Marine; brothers, Robert Mathis of Urbana and Charles Mathis of Kankakee; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Gerontes; and brother, Jimmy Mathis.
Thomas was a farmer until his retirement in 1998 and worked 35 years for C-U MTD as a part-time bus driver. He was a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau, Champaign Sportsman Club, TWTS Camping Club and Chamco-Sams Camping Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.