CHAMPAIGN — Thomas "Tommy" Anthony McGrath, 60, of Chicago and Champaign passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
A talented, skillful and accomplished roofer, Tom was loved dearly by his family and community. He was known as the guy with the big soft heart, big smile and boisterous contagious laugh. He worked hard; some would say too hard.
Tom loved music and sharing it with his children and siblings as a way to bond. He was known for singing loudly and off-key.
He was a movie fanatic who was was extremely knowledgeable about movies. He knew all about directors, actors and producers. His loved old westerns and gangster movies.
He was the glue of our family who always encouraged a healthy and loving family relationship. He will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his children, Julia and Conor McGrath; “Pops” Donald W. Cranley; sisters, Mary Downes and Julie Cranley; brothers, Michael McGrath and Duke (Sarah) Cranley; and nieces, nephews and friends, who are too many to name.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ellen Moran Cranley and Tom “dago” (Caryl) McGrath; and brother, Joey McGrath.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Crescent Park, 2200 W. 108th Pl., Chicago, IL 60643, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a celebration of life picnic immediately following.