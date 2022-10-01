FARMER CITY — Thomas N. ‟Tom” McNutt, 80, of Farmer City passed away at 4:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at home.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. at Fred O’Malley VFW Post 6190, 106 S. Main St., Farmer City, with Pastor Charles Brannock officiating. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Faith Fellowship Church, 201 S. Buchanan St., Heyworth, IL 61745, or the Wounded Warrior Project. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tom was born on May 27, 1942, in Cromwell, Ky., a son of Clarence and Iva L. Warren McNutt. He married Virginia Enlow on Dec. 22, 1962, in Saybrook.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia McNutt of Farmer City; three brothers, Rodney (Connie) McNutt of DeWitt, Larry (Terrie) McNutt of Gibson City and James (Leta) McNutt of Atoka, Okla.; special niece, Jeanie McNutt Moen; special nephew, Josh McNutt; many nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and -nephews; many great-great-nieces and -nephews; he was honorary grandfather to Aidric and Mason Moen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sheryl Steinlicht and Betty Hamilton; and his brother, Roy McNutt.
Tom was a retired supervisor at Central Soya in Gibson City. He was an U.S. Army veteran stationed in Korea. Tom was a member of the Witt-Webber-Carrell American Legion Post 617 in Arrowsmith. He loved to travel, visit friends and was a volunteer for Friends in Action, taking people to appointments.