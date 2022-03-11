RANKIN — Thomas J. Palmer, 68, died Tuesday (March 8, 2022) at home in rural Rankin.
There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery.
Thomas was born on Jan. 17, 1954, in Urbana, a son of Robert and Alvernia (Webb) Palmer. He married Joyce Crone in Tolono in 1974. She died on Oct. 2, 2015.
Survivors include three sons, Jeremiah of Rankin, Josh (Rebecca) of Champaign and James of Ogden; five grandchildren, Aaron Ferraro, Mariah Palmer, James Palmer Jr., Josiah Palmer and Madison Palmer; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe and Bobby Palmer, both of Urbana; and one sister, Della Young of Urbana.
Thomas was preceded in death by one brother.
Thomas was a proud veteran and served his country in the Army from 1974-1977, where he was a wheeled vehicle mechanic. He then went to work locally at The News-Gazette, finally earning retirement in 2017.
