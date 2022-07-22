BEMENT — Thomas R. Hensley, 92, of Bement passed away at 2:07 a.m. Sunday (July 17, 2022) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 25, from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at Bement United Methodist Church, 249 N. Piatt St., Bement. Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bement Community Unit School District 5.
Tom was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Macomb, a son of Chester and Minnie Gayle Fortney Hensley. He married Barbara J. Woolford on Aug. 30, 1950, in Monmouth, and she passed away July 3, 2021.
Survivors include two children, Tom Hensley of Lerna and Kathy (Mike) Merriman of Monticello; and two grandsons, Ken and Lukas Merriman, also of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Tom was a member of Bement United Methodist Church and a former principal and science teacher in the Bement school district for over 30 years. He was a former owner of Fox Harbour Campground and Marina in Sullivan for over 10 years and started the Henhouse farms.
