CHAMPAIGN — Thomas N. Rowen, 69, of Champaign passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at home.
He is survived by several loving cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin "Doc" Rowen and Mary Jane Hudson Rowen.
He worked for several years at Revere Ware in Clinton and later at Plastipak in Champaign until his retirement. Tom was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini fan.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney, with Pastor Jeff Stahl officiating.
Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney, is in charge of arrangements.