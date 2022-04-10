LUDLOW — Thomas F. Saliski, 83, of Ludlow died at 9:48 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, followed by burial in Ludlow Township Cemetery with military honors.
Thomas was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Bayonne, N.J., the son of Thomas D. and Pauline Makowsky Saliski. He married Nancy Swearingen; she preceded him death in 2000. He later married Connie Bear; she preceded him in death in 2019.
He is survived by three sons, David (Jessica) Saliski of St. Louis and Mike Saliski and Scott Saliski, both of Ludlow; one grandson, Tyler (Sasha) Saliski of St. Louis; four brothers, Dennis, Richard, Paul and Gary Saliski; and two sisters, Dorothy Saliski and Pam Hernandez.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Christina Saliski.
Thomas graduated from Bayonne High School in 1956. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was a civil-service missile instructor and retired in 1993.
Thomas was a member of the Rantoul Moose Lodge and the Ludlow American Legion. He also served on the Ludlow Township Board.
He enjoyed traveling, collecting and shopping.
Memorials may be made to the Ludlow American Legion or Rantoul American Legion Post 287.
Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.