URBANA — Thomas E. Sanders, 64, of Urbana passed away at 2:27 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at home.
He was born on June 1, 1957, in Corona, Calif., the son of Lonion and Esther (Alexander) Sanders.
Tom is survived by his significant other, Linda Ford of Urbana; family, Lynn Aalfs of Olivia, Minn., Jillian Reynolds of St. Joseph and Parker Ford of Paxton; and grandkids, Ben Aalfs, Alex Aalfs, Emily Aalfs, Kaydence Reynolds, Jaxson Reynolds, George Ford and Bella Ford. Also, Haley Burr, who was a very special little girl to Tom.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lorna Sanders Rhoades.
Tom graduated from Unity High School and was employed most recently by Parkland College as a dispatcher. He worked for over 25 years for Vesuvius as a welder. He enjoyed models, news documentaries and trap shooting. He enjoyed listening to classical music by Mozart.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 21 at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, IL 61802. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Pastor Bob Frank will be officiating.
Memorials may be made to donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to renner-wikoffchapel.com.