OGDEN — Thomas Ralph Sattler, 89, died peacefully at home on Saturday (Oct. 2, 2021).
Born in Danville on Aug. 3, 1932, to William (Shorty) and Mureline (Holler) Sattler. Tom graduated from Ogden High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army infantry during the Korean War and was a member of the Ogden American Legion. Tom was an active member of Ogden United Methodist Church and served as a trustee throughout the years. He was a lifelong resident of Ogden and served on the village board for a number of years. Tom loved all kinds of outdoor hobbies and activities: gardening, pigeons and pigeon racing, bird watching, fishing, turtle hunting and sharing his knowledge and wisdom with his family.
No one who spent time with Tom left without learning something. When Tom was no longer able to pursue his outdoor activities, he became an avid bird watcher and Western watcher. The numerous bird feeders were his priority and must be full at all times. He could talk endlessly about Western actors, series and movies. He was a good brother, husband, dad and grandpa to his family and will be truly missed. He will live forever in our hearts and minds.
Tom worked as a plasterer. He was a proud Union member of Local 143 Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons, Champaign. He worked daily until his retirement in 1997.
Tom married Audrey Jeanette Peterson on Dec. 14, 1957. Audrey proceeded him in death (2010).
Tom is survived by his three children, Thomas Sattler Jr. (Decorah, Iowa), Sue Esposito (Ogden) and Barbara (Matt) Fleming (Royal).
Tom was blessed with six grandchildren, MacKenzie, T.J., Bill, Samantha, Mickaela and Daniel; as well as three great-grandchildren, Irissa, Lorelei and Fynnlei.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Mureline; father, William; and brother, John.
He is survived by a sister, Billie Joyce Busboom of Royal, and a brother, Robert Sattler (Joan) of Milford.
There will be a visitation Saturday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jeff Stahl will officiate. A private graveside service will follow the funeral. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. joseph, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Tom Sattler’s name to the Ogden-Royal Rescue Squad or Ogden United Methodist Church.