CHICAGO — Thomas M. Schoenfeld of Oakwood passed this life Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Tom was born in Chicago on Oct. 12, 1947, a son of Edward and Julia (Werth) Schoenfeld. Tom spent most of his life in the Chicago area and worked for Chicago Transit Authority. After retiring from CTA, he moved to Oakwood. Tom married Linda Adams on June 18, 2011, and worked for DB Cartage and drove a school bus for the Oakwood school district.
Tom is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Brian (Karen) Schoenfeld, Annette (Brian) Russell and Wendy Pascual (Doyle White); ex-wife, Marian Schoenfeld; stepchildren, Doug (Amy) Adams, Cherri (Ron) Pettice and Jason (Carla) Adams; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Tom is also survived by three brothers, Edward Schoenfeld, Kenny Schoenfeld and Dennis (Anna) Schoenfeld.
Tom was preceded in death by his son, Tom E. Schoenfeld; parents; sister-in-law, Roberta Schoenfeld; and stepdaughter, Betsy Adams.
Tom attended Vermilion Heights Christian Church. He and Linda enjoyed going on cruises, attending Elvis festivals, and especially enjoyed their vacation to Disney World with family.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Oakwood, with Rodney Godley officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the memorial services.
Memorials may be made to Vermilion Heights Christian Church.