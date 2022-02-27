CHAMPAIGN — Thomas C. Singer, 69, of Champaign died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Tom was born Nov. 2, 1952, in Chicago, to Calvin and Shirley (Grace) Singer. He married Karen Kowalski in 1977; she survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Emily Singer and Carrie Kibler (Derek); three grandchildren, Holden Thomas Crank, Quinn Mae Kibler and Moxie Magnolia Kibler; and his sister, Susan Singer.
Tom graduated from Crete Monee High School in 1970 and earned a degree in landscape architecture from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
He worked as a landscaper in Champaign-Urbana and in the Chicago suburbs and eventually started his own landscape-design business in Urbana. Later, he worked as a campus planner at the UI Intramural Sports Department and retired from the UI after 20 years of service.
Tom was a jazz trumpet player and played in the UI marching band and jazz bands, the Parkland College Big Band, H the 8th Letter and his own combo, Weasel Dreams, co-led with Gary Peyton (deceased), with a revolving cadre of local musicians, playing happy-hour jazz at Champaign-Urbana venues, including the Iron Post, for many years.
Tom and Gary were kitchen-beer brewers and labeled their beers Dreamin’ Weasel Brewery products. They were also connoisseurs of the local microbrews and kept up pre-rehearsal “warm-ups” even when they’d retired from playing in jazz bands.
He was a bird watcher, both at home — where he kept the bird feeders filled with seed for the many migrants and visitors along the flyway — and along the country roads of Illinois and Wisconsin. He was fond of discovering new parks and natural birdy places to visit.
A memorial reception is planned for spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Nature Conservancy. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.