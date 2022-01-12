CHAMPAIGN — Thomas Edward Snow, 65, passed away at home Saturday (Jan. 8, 2022).
He was born on March 26, 1956, in Shelbyville. Thomas was a graduate of Centennial High School and served in the U.S. Army.
Thomas is survived by his siblings, Terry Snow of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Jill (Todd) Gray of Woodstock; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Eleanor (Abraham) Snow.
Thomas was an avid fan of the Las Vegas Raiders, enjoyed collecting trains, music and spending time with friends and family.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Interment will be held at a future date in Arizona, and an online memorial service (TBD).
Memorial donations may be made in Thomas’ name to American Red Cross. Please join his family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.