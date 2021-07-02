Thomas 'Tom' Humphreys Jul 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKELAND, Fla. — Thomas C. Humphreys of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Potomac, 81, died Thursday, June 24, 2021. Funeral services are incomplete. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers