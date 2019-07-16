CHAMPAIGN — Thomas “Tom” M. Carmichael, 88, was born Oct. 2, 1930, in Independence, Mo. He resided in Champaign and entered his eternal rest at 7:05 p.m. Thursday (July 11, 2019) at home with family at his side.
He is survived by his wife, Eunice Eckhardt Carmichael; two sons, Thomas Jr. (Heidi) of Abilene, Texas, and Steve (Lori) of Champaign; and one daughter, Susan Miller of Reston, Va. God blessed him with 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He has one sister, Mary Brantley of Marietta, Ga., who survives him. He had many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Gladys Carmichael, and one grandchild.
Tom graduated from the University of Missouri and subsequently was employed by Proctor & Gamble, Folgers Coffee, Unisys (formerly Burroughs Corp) and served as vice president of First Federal Savings Bank in Champaign as the chief operations officer until retirement in 1995.
He loved to serve the Lord by being an elder at the Lutheran church which he attended; helping the little kids at the church play basketball in the gym between services to keep them entertained and helping out with teaching Sunday school. He enjoyed being a member of Kiwanis for many years and served several philanthropic events.
Tom was a veteran having served in the Air Force for four years at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
He enjoyed fishing, golfing and, most certainly, the grandchildren. His friendly attitude will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 18, at St. John Lutheran Church on Mattis Avenue with Pastor Caithamer officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church with the funeral service to begin immediately after. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran School, Champaign. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.