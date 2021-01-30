Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow later in the day. High 37F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow in the evening turning to light rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.