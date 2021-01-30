CHAMPAIGN — Thomas "Tom" Marvin Gher, 93, of Champaign passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born in Carbondale on March 5, 1927, to Louis and Lena (Young) Gher. He was raised in Carbondale and graduated from Carbondale High School in 1945. He met his wife, Anne (Trobaugh) Gher, in Carbondale, and they were married Dec. 21, 1952. They went on to raise three children, Linda, Leah and Tommy.
Tom was a driven individual who served in the U.S. Army and dedicated his life to education and athletics. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale (SIUC). He also played football and basketball for SIUC and was a member of the 1946 NAIA National Basketball Championship Team. He went on to study at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he earned his master’s degree. His teaching and coaching career took him to Goreville High School, Carbondale Junior High School, Metropolis High School, Malden High School, Urbana Junior High School and Champaign Central High School, where he remained until retirement. His decades in education through teaching, administration and coaching are times he always spoke proudly of and passed along the many lessons he learned to his children and grandchildren.
He met so many people throughout his career who became lifelong friends to both he and Anne. He had so many fond memories of times spent with his friends at their local favorites, including Village Inn, Boomerang's Bar and Grill and Old Orchard Lanes & Links. He also enjoyed golf and spent many years of his retirement as a starter and ranger at the University of Illinois Golf Course.
Tom loved so much in his 93 years. He showed it in his own way — through his tight hugs, firm handshake and the way he listened and offered advice. He made time for everyone and never knew a stranger. He always had a joke to tell. Tom was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved the way sports brought people together. Dancing, music and reading were favorite pastimes as well. He was a loving son, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was one of a kind.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lena Gher.
Surviving are Tom's wife of 68 years, Anne Gher; children, Linda Gher of Champaign, Leah (Tracy) Stickels of Mahomet and Thomas A. (Joella) Gher of Champaign; grandchildren, Nicole (Cory) Haltiwanger, Robert (Katie) Stickels, Jaime Broom, Ashley (Joel) Harms and Joel (Sarah) Gher; and great-grandchildren, Ava Haltiwanger, Harper and Aiden Stickels and Riley Harms.
The family of Thomas M. Gher would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living, Urbana, and Transitions Hospice for the love, support and care of Tom and our family during his illness and passing.
There will be no services at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. His final resting place will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Carbondale. Arrangements were handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.