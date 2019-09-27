WHITE HEATH — Thomas H. Tracy Jr., (born Oct. 26, 1971) of White Heath, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47 on Wednesday (Sept. 25, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
He is survived by his parents, Thomas Sr. and Paula (Tempel) Tracy, who reside in Ivesdale; and his sister, Holly Keleher (Kary) of Champaign. He married Erin Renee Endsley on Nov. 4, 1995; she survives. Also surviving are his children, Alexander Thomas and Maggie Marie, both students in Monticello schools. Tom is survived by in-laws, Ron and Barbara Endsley, Matt and Kristy Endsley, Michael Endsley and Heather Sumption; nieces, Mikhala and Cameron; and nephew, Noah.
Tom grew up in Ivesdale and was always grateful for the small-town childhood experiences and values he was taught in the rural community. Tom graduated from Bement High School (1989), SIU Carbondale School of Aviation (1993) and later earned an MBA through Eastern Illinois University at Parkland College. Tom had a successful career at various banks as a commercial lender who listened to people’s stories and helped many achieve their vision. His capstone position was helping the agricultural community dear to his heart as the CEO of Farm Credit Illinois (Mahomet). Tom had a friendly greeting for everyone, truly loved his work and went out of his way to provide a supportive and accommodating work community. He cared deeply for his Farm Credit family.
Tom enjoyed photography, being outdoors in his garden and Saturday night dates with his wife, and was an avid reader.
His most important achievements were the blessings he gave his family as a dedicated husband and father. He was so proud of his family and loved discussing and encouraging their hobbies, interests, and their hopes and dreams for the future. Tom gave freely of his wisdom and cheerful disposition to his friends and employees, and considered many to be part of his extended family. He was a kind and loving man and a pillar in the community, supporting Parkland College and local charities. Education for community members and his employees’ families was near to his heart.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ivesdale. Father Fredi Gomez Tores and Father Lee Brokaw will concelebrate.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Parkland College Foundation, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821 (c/o Thomas Tracy).
Condolences may be offered online at www.morganmemorialhome.com.